BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Have you ever stayed in the “Oh No Zone” too long?

It’s the areas of blind spots on semi-trucks – when drivers can’t see you.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says collisions that occur in these instances are three times more deadly than a passenger vehicle crash.

“If you can’t see this mirror from your car, then I probably don’t know your car is back there,” said Todd Lacen, Farmers Cooperative Association, Logistics Supervisor.

That’s just one blind spot for truck drivers.

There are multiple blind spots – or “Oh, No Zones” to watch out for when driving near semis.

These 80-thousand-pound trucks take twice as long to slow down and stop than other passenger vehicles.

“But, the biggest issue is right here beside this cab, and right beside the drive tires – the back tires of the tractor itself where a guy can’t see those cars tucked in there. Especially on this right side. If a car gets right here beside this right front tire, you have trouble seeing it. And then back here, beside the back end of the tractor itself,” said Lacen.

What’s even worse than getting caught in the “Oh, No Zone” is lingering – or staying next to the semi.

“We have to make sure and do our due diligence – recognizing that when a vehicle or a tractor-trailer unit is traveling, that we don’t ride on the side of them, staying on up along the side of their trailer for a long period of time. If we’re going to pass them, go ahead and get past them and then get in front of them where they can see where we’re at,” said Chief Brian Henderson, Baxter Springs Police Department.

In Baxter Springs, there’s an influx in large truck traffic on roads like “Military Avenue” – due to the road work being done on Highway 166.

Many of these truck drivers have to take right turns at the detour intersections, which requires other drivers to leave more space.

“Cars just need to give the trucks plenty of room to make that turn and understand that they have to swing wide to make those turns,” said Henderson.

“When you come up to an intersection in one of these, you can actually lose a car behind the mirrors as they’re coming on a cross street, or lose them behind this door post if you’re not watching close enough,” said Lacen.