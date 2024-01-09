CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — It may be bad for travel, but when it comes to the agriculture industry, specifically wheat production, snowfall can be beneficial in more ways than one.

James Coover, Crop Production Agent for the Wildcat District of Southeast Kansas, says the obvious benefit from snow is the moisture. However, an even greater benefit snowfall has on the wheat crop is the protection it provides.

“Really, there’s no downside to snow for wheat at all actually,” says Coover. “Snow has two major benefits for wheat. First, it provides moisture for the crop when the snow melts. That’s pretty universal and easy to understand. Second, and perhaps more importantly, snow protects them from the cold, and particularly in this year, it protects wheat from air temperature fluctuation,” he says.

When we have really cold temperatures, Coover says the snow essentially acts as an insulated blanket for the crop, protecting one of the most important parts of the plant known as the “crown” (or crown roots). Crown roots, or secondary roots, take up most of the water and nutrients from the soil, are are very important for the plant to survive the winter. The crown also anchors the crop into the ground.

“The snow like we saw today creates a multi-layer blanket for the crown and keeps those roots at an ideal temperature, not getting too hot or too cold during the day, keeping it just right,” said Coover.

While winter snowfall is generally good for agriculture, late-season snow can be detrimental to wheat.

“Our winter damage is more likely to occur during the spring, and it’s because those late-season cold snaps can really be hard on wheat,” Coover says. “Right now, the crop is well protected for winter, but later on when it starts to warm up, and we start to get temperatures in the fifties and low sixties, the wheat will naturally start to come out of its hibernation. If you have a cold snap with snowfall during that time of the year, that’s when snow becomes a problem. As we transition from winter to spring, the crop will start to lose that protection. A cold snap at that time can kill wheat,” he says.

Now that the Four States has seen its first snowfall this season, Coover says the hearty wheat crop can take on more snow this winter.

“Our wheat crop looks really good right now. We had a good planting time-period. We had some timely rains in October and November. Everything came up, and for most, the fields look pretty good. But the moisture from this latest round of snowfall, and even subsequent snowfalls, will help keep things moving in the right direction as far as crop growth. As long as we get a decent spring, everything is looking really good,” said Coover.