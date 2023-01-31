BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — Among other things, the month of January has been “National Teen Driving Awareness Month.”

A time for safe driving reminders for not only teenagers but also their parents.

“It’s not to say that they’re not safe, but there are things that we can do to help them, and one of the things we can do as adults is set a good example,” said Chief Brian Henderson, Baxter Springs Police Department.

It starts with adults teaching young drivers the safe way.

January is “National Teen Driving Awareness Month”, and according to “U.S. Cellular,” in 2020, almost 1 in 10 drivers between 15 to 20 years old in the U.S. were killed in car crashes that were ruled as distracted driving.

“We cannot be on our phones texting, we cannot be on our phones talking, we can watch our driving and how we’re driving and making sure we’re not being aggressive on our driving, tailgating and following too close and those are very dangerous because you never know when the person in front of you is going to all of a sudden stop and now you’re going to rear-end them.”

Luckily though for the community of Baxter Springs, there haven’t been any recent fatal car accidents involving distracted teenagers.

Chief Henderson attributes that level of safety to educational resources like driver’s ed, and additionally, a program the police department participates in through Baxter Springs High School.

It’s called “SAFE” as in “seatbelts are for everyone.”

“They’ll do counts at the school to get statistics on the percentage of people that are wearing seatbelts as they pull into the school. So, they’re not just counting students, they’re counting parents and teachers and anybody that’s pulling into the school parking lot and they will do that, but they also have incentives and they’ll give away gift cards for people that sign a pledge, students that sign a pledge promising to wear their seatbelt,” said Henderson.

Cell phones are a leading distraction, but there are ways to use it to prevent distractions.

Most smartphones have settings like “driving focus” or “driving mode” that can be turned on before getting behind the wheel.

It’s simple things that Chief Henderson says we all need to be aware of.

“This is a good reminder for us as adults because sometimes we get very lax in our driving and we get comfortable on things and it only takes a moment for a tragedy to occur,” said Henderson.