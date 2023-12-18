CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A cement truck overturns on a Southeast Kansas road, causing a mess for several hours.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol – shortly after 11 this morning, the truck was traveling south on K-26, just outside of Galena, when the right wheels went off the road.

Troopers say the 21-year-old driver from Oronogo overcorrected, causing the truck to roll onto the passenger side.

The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It took crews less than three hours to get things cleaned up and traffic back to normal.