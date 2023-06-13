COLUMBUS, Kan. — Some farmers in Southeast Kansas have an optimistic outlook when it comes to this year’s wheat harvest.

“Right now I think the wheat’s looking pretty good. We’re looking for some good quality, I know there’s been some harvested in the county already and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty good,” said Jerad Tanner, wheat farmer.

“Down in the southern end of the county, there’s quite a bit of wheat cut already. Right there on the state line, things are kind of just getting started up here and around Columbus,” said Trevor Brown, co-op crop production manager.

Many are in the process of harvesting their fields this week.

We spent some time getting an update on the conditions in Columbus. Farm owners are looking to the sky, and hoping for ideal weather now that their wheat is ready. Rain could prohibit them from getting their large equipment in their fields — and too much moisture isn’t good for the wheat.

“What we’re looking at in the wheat as far as how come the rain falls, like I said have been timely. We didn’t have a lot of wet supersaturated weather for the wheat this year. Usually, you’re getting that. You get a lot of rainfall in the spring and then you start worrying about the wheat it kind of doesn’t like wet feet,” said Tanner.

“So the wheat crop looks good. Probably be an average year for wheat. Things are just kind of starting to get rolling here,” said Brown.

If all goes well, they’ll go out and do a field cut then begin harvesting.

“Once we get to a moisture where we’re happy with no dock at the elevator, we’ll just everybody will go to the field pretty much all of the equipment and we’ll start planting beans,” said Tanner.

“So a lot of the wheat, things I’ve heard so far, you know, 70, 80-bushel wheat, which should be a pretty good crop,” said Brown.