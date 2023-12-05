RIVERTON, Kan. — Riverton Elementary School now has a service dog to help students and staff deal with anxiety.

“He helps people with when people are sad,” said a 3rd-grade student.

His name is Eddie, and this golden retriever service dog has been on campus for a few months now.

Counselor Lisa Rutledge was looking for more ways to help students deal with their emotions.

“Eddie, he just can calm everybody down in just a minute of petting, you know and looking in their eyes. Putting their head like on his lap like this. A lot of times the kids will come in here and just sit and it just calms their anxiety,” said Lisa Rutledge, Riverton Elementary Counselor.

“He’s a good companion with Ms. Rutledge, he’s really soft and furry. He stays with Mr. Rutledge whenever he goes,” said a 3rd-grade student.

Rutledge says Eddie also benefits teachers.

“Our staff is the same way. They say that the days are tough sometimes with students and just coming by and getting pets from him. Or I might go visit them on a plane time if I’m alone. They had a rough day and Eddie just gives them love,” said Rutledge.

Eddie greets students when they come to school for the day and sits by their side as they read.

“The benefits of, like, reading when a dog they can come in and read. We’ve seen, you know, a lot of schools have seen benefits with the dogs, the kids being able to read to him because a dog is nonjudgmental, you know, and they can just practice and they can read. And it’s comfortable for them,” said Rutledge.

The high school has had a service dog named “Polo” for three years now.

Administrators say they’re looking to add a dog in the middle school as well.

“I just think they provide a presence of comfort and they, they just, I don’t know what it is about a dog,” said Rutledge.