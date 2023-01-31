RIVERTON, Kans. — Riverton residents will soon get the chance to meet, and hear from, the three finalists for *their* superintendent.

Public sessions will be held for each candidate, prior to their interviews with the board of education.

Each one will take place in the high school auditorium, and will run from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

The first one is scheduled for this Thursday with Dr. Mark Stanton.

He’s currently the superintendent in McDonald County and actually announced his retirement in the fall from the school district, effective at the end of *this* school year.

The session for current Riverton High School principal Chad Harper will take place next Monday.

The session for former Webb City Assistant Superintendent Dr. Kevin Cooper will take place on Thursday, February 9th.