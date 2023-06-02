BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — A local library took things outside last night in Pittsburg. The Pittsburg Public Library held its “All Together Now” community block party in its new courtyard area.

This kicked off the facility’s Summer Reading Program for both kids and adults. The event featured live music, grilled hotdogs courtesy of Pittsburg Police, tours of a fire truck from firefighters, games, activities, and, of course, books.

“I want the kids to come here and realize that the library is a cool place to be. I want them to recognize all the services the library provides and really to come to the library and check the books and get involved in reading. I mean, we thank our whole community, we thank our foundation for our courtyard, we thank our community partners, and we’re just thrilled to have everyone here tonight,” said Bev Clarkson, Pittsburg Library Director.

The library’s “Summer Reading Program” features a number of events through July. Those interested can learn more about them by following this link here.