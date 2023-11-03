PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Police Department receives a generous donation to help protect their K-9, Morgan.

Vested Interest in K-9s, a non-profit organization, donated a bullet and stab protective vest.

The vest is custom-made to fit Morgan.

The vest is for dogs that are at least 20 months old actively employed and certified with law enforcement.

Parsons Lieutenant Jason Ludwig says that along with the vest, they’re sending Corporal K9 Officer Christian Smith to additional training that will enable him to perform life-saving measures on a K9, in case the situation arises.

“Here in the next couple of months, we’re going to do a K9 medical training class I’m going to go to down either in Oklahoma or Texas. So just that’s a medical training as far as if anything were to happen out in the field, I would be able to at least get her suitable for transport so we could get her to the vet as safe as possible,” said Christian Smith, Parsons Police, Corporal K-9.

Each vest has a value of $1,800 and weighs an average of 4 to 5 pounds.