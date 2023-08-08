RIVERTON, Kan. — School starts in Riverton a week from tomorrow (Wednesday) and a new leader is ready to welcome back students.

“I’m just excited to be a part of the community and the schools,” said Dr. Kevin Cooper, Riverton Schools Superintendent.

Dr. Kevin Cooper has been on the job as Riverton’s new superintendent since July 1st.

He moved to the district after 32 years as an educator in Southwest Missouri – most of it with the Webb City School District.

He retired there as its Assistant Superintendent for Business Operations – but he’s glad he decided not to hang things up for good.

“Riverton is a community that cares a lot about their school and it is one of the central points of the community. So that is what I just want to keep maintaining to there’s a level of excellence here in Riverton that I hope I can maintain,” said Cooper.

Dr. Cooper says he and the faculty and staff share a common goal.

“I think the goals are pretty pretty clear, in the fact that we all just want what’s best for the kids. The thing that I’m very excited about is through every teacher that I’ve talked to, we all share that same goal and they have those same desires. You know, I always challenge teachers to make a difference in the life of the kid every single day. And from everything that I’ve seen everybody is on board with that,” said Cooper.

He says he’s working with the school board, and wants to involve the staff more, as well as parents and the community to develop a direction for the future.

“Establishing some goals for a five-year plan just academically, socially for our kids and we also need to look at our facilities. But no, there are some definite plans that we want to make sure that we are doing the best we can to keep the best things we can for our students,” said Cooper.

Cooper also plans to be in the schools every day to build relationships with students, faculty, and staff.

“I think that communication is the key to any successful school district. And that’d be through communication with our students, with our teachers, and with our parents. You know, we all work together to do what’s best for kids. And I like to say that we are a community that is unified together to do whatever we can as best as best for kids,” said Cooper.