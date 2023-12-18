WEIR, Kan. — Multiple fire departments in Cherokee County were called to the scene of a house fire Monday evening (12/18).

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., firefighters responded to a home located at 1601 North Dreher Street in Weir. Upon arrival, crews discovered flames and heavy smoke showing through the roof on the north side of the single story residence.

The fire — which is believed to have started in the utility room — quickly spread to the nearby kitchen and garage.

Firefighters from Weir and Cherokee Township were the first one the scene, but crews did receive mutual aid from Scammon, Columbus, West Mineral and Galena. It took around 30 minutes to gain control of the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

Fire officials say quick thinking by the homeowner likely kept the fire from consuming the entire residence.

“This homeowner discovered the fire in a closed room — shut the door again — and that’s probably what kept it to where there was minimal damage,” said Cherokee Township Fire Department Chief, Scott Poor.

Crews with the Weir Fire Department are currently investigating the official cause.