COLUMBUS, Kan. — Mercy Hospital Columbus has a new addition in-house, and today they welcomed it with a formal Blessing Ceremony.

A new Computed Tomography suite is now open.

Mercy Hospital Columbus was previously using a mobile trailer to house all its CT scans or 3D mammography.

Due to the high demand for imaging services, hospital officials say it was time to bring the technology equipment home.

“This actually was part of Mercy Joplin. It’s a 64-slice, which is way better than what we had in the trailer. And it became available. And I like to pick up things that are available from my hospital. So worked out a little deal and they brought it over,” said Angella Saporito, Mercy Columbus Hospital Administrator.

Mercy has a blessing ceremony each time a new piece of equipment is introduced.