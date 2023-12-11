GALENA, Kan. — Caregivers celebrated the reopening of the Mercy Clinic Family Medicine in Galena.

The clinic is reopening after being significantly remodeled for the first time since 1972.

When the clinic first opened, there were fewer rules and regulations on accessibility to medical facilities.

For example, the clinic was remodeled to become handicap and wheelchair accessible.

To celebrate the reopening, Mercy continued their tradition of blessing places of care, by sprinkling holy water around the entire clinic.

“It’s better, we can see patients better. People can get in the rooms better, their wheelchairs are not hitting the doors like they used to. And then also we remodeled bathrooms, we put two new bathrooms in. Which are all handicapped,” said Dr. Stephen Bazzano, Family Practice.

“And the reason why we do a blessing is really to honor God’s presence in our ministry and to say God is present here in this space and in these coworkers as we give care to our patients,” said Julie Mercer, Missions Services, Vice President.

Their hours of operation are Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.