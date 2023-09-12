WEST MINERAL, Kan. — A man is dead after authorities say he fell into a southeast Kansas strip pit and died.

Just after 1:00 Tuesday afternoon Cherokee County Dispatch received a call about a man in his 80’s that slipped into a local strip pit while fishing with his son. It happened near NW 50 and Coalfield.

Authorities said the elderly man’s body was recovered approximately 50ft away from the bank. His name is being withheld at this time pending notification to next of kin.

West Mineral and Columbus Fire, as well as Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office & EMS responded to the scene.