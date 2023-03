CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Folks in southeast Kansas are mourning the loss of a long-time public servant.

Former Cherokee County Commissioner Pat Collins died Wednesday. He also once served as the Galena Police Chief and Cherokee County Sheriff.

And, while his record as a public figure wasn’t always pristine, he’s well known and respected for serving his community.

The Galena Front Street viaduct bridge on the original Route 66 was recently dedicated in his honor.