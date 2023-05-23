COLUMBUS, Kan. — As summer begins and kids head outside, a local sheriff’s office is ensuring that parents are informed about potential dangers they might not initially expect.

Playing outside, a cherished childhood memory for many of us is no longer as safe as it once was. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is actively engaged in their Registered Offender Compliance Operation to address this concern.

Sheriff David Groves explains that several times throughout the year, particularly at the start and end of summer, as well as around Halloween, they conduct a county-wide compliance check. They visit the homes of registered offenders to verify their stated residence and confirm their compliance with other requirements, such as the vehicles they own.

Sheriff Groves has played a crucial role in this operation, and the recent county-wide compliance rate reached an impressive 95%. The more frequently authorities conduct checks, the higher the level of compliance they observe. Offenders are aware of the random checks and the potential consequences if found to be non-compliant.

Before parents allow their children to play outside, Sheriff Groves emphasizes the importance of having conversations with them. These discussions should cover not only the knowledge of registered offenders living in the area but also general safety practices, such as not entering strangers’ homes or cars. Recent incidents, such as an attempted abduction in Joplin, highlight the significance of equipping children with the knowledge of how to keep themselves safe.

Parents can utilize the Cherokee County Sheriff’s website to locate registered offenders in their area.