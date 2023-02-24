RIVERTON, Kan. — After some major upgrades, southeast Kansas residents are hoping to see more reliable power

Liberty Utilities recently completed a project to replace 100-year-old towers that provided electricity to customers.

The company replaced them with new steel poles and higher capacity lines. All told, it’s 26 miles of new lines and towers that stretch from Riverton to Neosho County.

It took nearly 100 liberty employees six years to complete the engineering and construction of the project and will double the capacity of overloaded lines in the southwest power pool.