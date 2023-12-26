COLUMBUS, Kan. — Now that the unwrapping is finished, law enforcement has advice to protect your Christmas gifts.

“Just want to encourage people when they’re putting their gifts away, some really easy things that they can do to help safeguard those gifts. And one of the first things is to take your phone out and take some pictures,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves suggests you take pictures of things like jewelry, the serial numbers of firearms, and tools.

He says once those items are out of their boxes, make sure to break those boxes down.

“Every year, you know people, especially now that Christmas is over, they’re starting to clean up put things away they’re going to be putting those boxes out to you know by the curb to get picked up again it’s just a billboard basically advertising to potential thief on what might be inside the home,” said Groves.

He also says to make sure your car is locked and you do not have any valuable items in eyesight.

“It really decreases the likelihood that your vehicle’s going to be broken into and rummage through. If you just make sure the windows are up and the doors are locked specifically at night, but really at all times,” said Groves.

If you’re still expecting deliveries over the next week, Groves says to be mindful of leaving unattended packages outside.

“Same rules apply as pre-Christmas holiday. Just make sure that your home, if you’re going to have a delivery, if you can’t be home, if you can have it shipped to your place of employment or somewhere where you know somebody responsible can accept that package,” said Groves.