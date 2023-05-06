BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — America’s fastest-growing sport is making moves in Baxter Springs.

For 12 weekends straight – Baxter Springs’ Ma Joad: Coffee on the Road is hosting a pop-up sporting event called Keep Pickleball Fresh for the first time ever.

It’s a way to get to the community out and about during good weather months – while providing a fun and new sport the whole family can play.

The event also offers all kinds of food trucks, local vendors, and of course – all the pickleball you can play.

Event organizers say local businesses got together to create the idea.

“As businesses, we really wanted to do something that was going to be new and fresh. And that people felt like, ‘Well, that’s different, let’s just go give it a try.’ And also something that like I said, would be very inclusive,” said Mieke Johnson, Ma Joad: Coffee On The Road.

The event kicked off last weekend and will be held every Saturday until July 8th, from 4 pm to 8 pm — in the parking lot surrounding the Monarch Pharmacy in Baxter Springs.