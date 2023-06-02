BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A road closure near Baxter Springs is once again causing some headaches.

Earlier this week, KDoT closed the 400 Bypass to do more work. Not only is it affecting residents, but it’s also something first responders have had to keep in mind, according to Baxter Springs Police Chief, Brian Henderson:

“One of the biggest things that would concern us would be access to hospitals and emergency services of that nature because it’s added where we have to go out to Riverton. and now into Joplin down 7th street and so if you’re trying to get to mercy hospital for example on I-44 it has added some distance and time for us.”

Work on the bypass was also done late last summer. KDoT expects this latest project to be finished sometime in the fall.