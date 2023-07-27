CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A southeast Kansas man is in custody after a standoff Wednesday.

Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office located Sean Galloway, 46, of West Mineral outside a home in Weir.

When Galloway saw officers he ran into a camper and barricaded himself inside.

A Sheriff’s K9 was ready and about to be deployed when Galloway surrendered. Officers took him into custody.

He remains in Cherokee County Jail on warrants for failure to appear in Cherokee County District Court on charges of aggravated child endangerment, fleeing law enforcement and interference with law enforcement.