The Cherokee County Prosecutor's office announced that charges will not be filed against the Joplin police officer who shot and killed two-year-old in Baxter Springs

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Officials complete their investigation into the shooting death of a two-year-old Baxter Springs girl.

The Cherokee County Prosecutor’s office announced today it would not file charges against the Joplin police officer who shot and killed two-year-old, Clesslynn Crawford, back in March 2022.

The child, along wither her mother, Taylor Shutte, was killed during a lengthy stand-off between police, and the child’s father, Eli Crawford.

Baxter Springs Police responded to the home after Shutte called 9-1-1 saying she was being abused. When police arrived, Shutte walked out the front door, and that’s when Eli Crawford shot her twice, in the head and the neck, killing her in front of officers and the child.

Crawford then barricaded himself inside with two-year-old, Clesslynn.

Officers from multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Joplin Police Department’s SWAT team.

After nearly two hours of negotiating and hundreds of rounds fired at law enforcement, a JPD officer, only referred to as ‘sniper one,’ fired a round into the home, killing the child.

Crawford told negotiators Clesslynn had just been shot, and then he killed himself.

The prosecutor issued a 37-page report today (9/7), laying out the details of the incident, based on a lengthy investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigations (KBI).

Prosecutor Kurt Benecke, stated that the report is “limited specifically to the criminal liability of the police officer employed by the Joplin, Missouri Police Department who was involved in the use of force.”

He goes on to say that his office was “solely tasked with determining whether there was a violation of Kansas criminal laws beyond a reasonable doubt.”

A settlement was reached just last week in the federal wrongful death lawsuit filed by Clesslyn’s paternal grandmother.

Details of the suit against the cities of Baxter Springs and Joplin, as well as Cherokee County, and the unnamed JPD officer who fired that fatal shot, have not been disclosed. The parties have until September 25th, 2023 to file a dismissal report.