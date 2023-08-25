COLUMBUS, Kan. — It’s safe to say the heat this week has certainly been uncomfortable.

How do periods of consistent and extremely high temperatures impact crime?

“Not only is the outside temperature heating up, but people’s, you know, temper heats up a little bit and so, often times, that results in incidents of violence,” said Sheriff David Groves, Cherokee County.

Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves tells us, after over 20 years of law enforcement experience in a region that sees triple digits in the summer time — he knows to keep an extra eye on crime when the temps go up.

“We do see an up-tick in disagreements, arguments. Sometimes those result in violence, sometimes they don’t. But, nevertheless, there’s an up-tick in those types of calls. And generally, the root issue is not of anything significant. And so, you just understand that people are, they’re hot, they’re cranky and they’ve just easily triggered, you know, to maybe react in a way that they normally wouldn’t,” said Groves.

On top of easily-triggered tempers — Sheriff Groves says alcohol is usually an instigator.

“People try to cool down with alcohol sometimes and then get behind the wheel. And so, our deputies, especially now going into Labor Day weekend next week, have a concentrated effort in identifying and removing those impaired drivers from our roadway,” said Groves.

Sheriff Groves has some advice if you find your temper on the rise.

“If they feel their emotions getting elevated and their frustrations getting elevated, kind of take a deep breath and see if what you’re about to get upset over is really worth getting into an argument, which could just be verbal, or it could become physical,” said Groves.