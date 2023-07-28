BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs is receiving hundreds of thousands of dollars in grant money.

The nearly $350,000 is part of nearly $8 million in community development grants awarded by the state. Baxter Springs is planning to use its money to fund a new pavilion they’ll call “Baxter Springs City Park.”

The blueprint for the new park is complete. The location will be directly behind the Baxter Springs Police Department, in a vacant lot that the city owns and uses for many community functions.

“We just put this whole thing together and decided we really have a good playground that’s not in the flood zone. And we picked out some playground equipment, we’re designing a bandstand that will be permanent, building permanent bathrooms, a sidewalk,” said Mayor Sherry Brown.

Mayor Brown says the new pavilion will allow them to host many events that they haven’t been able to host in the past.

“This is kind of a permanent way to be able to host whatever activities, concerts. They like doing movies in the park. There’s a lot of things that they’ve tried to do, but down there it’s not feasible when the weather’s bad. And the new pavilion here is supposed to be huge.”

She said it will enhance their annual Cow Town Days.

“The past Cow Town Days was the biggest one we’ve had in years. So that was another thing we went, ‘Wow, now it’s time to start talking about a permanent stage.'”

Part of the stipulation of the grant is for the project to be completed within two years.

“They are ready to go. So just as soon as we get the environmental materials, you know we know what we’re doing with that and we get the go-ahead. We’re gonna move on probably as quickly as they will let us.”