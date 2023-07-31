GALENA, Kan. — The Galena School District has a familiar face as its new superintendent.

Toby VanCleve is a Galena native who has been serving in the Galena School District for nearly 30 years. He’s been a teacher, as well as a principal in two different stints, including most recently as the principal of the Galena High School.

Now he’s the district’s new superintendent. VanCleve said those experiences give him a unique perspective on how he can help improve the district.

“I’ve been fortunate, I was able to work at the primary center as a principal, I was a teacher at the middle school, and I’ve been a teacher at the high school. So I’ve taken part in lots of levels in our district. So I think that does give me a unique angle and perspective to be able to help the teachers in turn help the kids in our district,” he said

VanCleve adds he’s excited to work with the school board to update the five-year strategic plan for the district.