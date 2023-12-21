TOPEKA — The Cherokee County community is one of many to benefit from the latest round of Strategic Economic Expansion and Development (SEED) grants.

Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland announced Thursday 13 recipients across the state totaling $275,000 to be invested in these small communities. Locally, Cherokee County’s Galena Public Library was awarded $16,800 to help with revitalization and economic development.

Awardees were towns with populations of 5,000 or less and required to provide at least a 10-percent match and to complete the projects within 12 months. Those projects must focus on quality-of-life categories such as childcare and senior programming, community vibrancy, food retail, or in Cherokee County’s case, libraries.

The SEED program is funded through the Technology Enabled Fiduciary Financial Institutions (TEFFI) Development and Expansion Fund,

The full list of SEED grant recipients can be found here.