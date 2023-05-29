KSNF/KODE — There will soon be a new Mother Road attraction in Southeast Kansas.

Members of the Baxter Springs Historical Society have formally broken ground on the future “Route 66 Roadside Park” in Baxter Springs.

When finished, the park will adjoin “The Route 66 Visitors Center” and provide parking for the downtown area, a mural wall, and a statue commemorating Baxter as the first “Cowtown” in Kansas.

Historical Society Board President Jordan Adams says the facility will serve as a gateway to downtown shops and restaurants.