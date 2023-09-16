BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Quapaw man is dead following a vehicle crash Friday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol — around 5:40 p.m. yesterday (Friday), about three miles east of Baxter Springs on Highway 166, a semi-truck tried to pass a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Jeffery Lansaw of Galena, just as he was slowing to turn left.

The semi crashed into Lansaw’s vehicle, killing his passenger, 58-year-old Jeffery Sappington.

EMS transported Lansaw to a Joplin hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the semi — had no apparent injuries.