BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A tradition that started over 50 years ago continues on this weekend in Baxter Springs. — Cowtown Days, which began in 1969.

This year’s fun kicked off Friday evening and this morning started off with the annual parade.

Over 150 vendors and food trucks gathered around the library grounds for families to browse.

On top of that, there was live music, bounce houses, a car show — and much more.

The president of the Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce says this event is beneficial to all the businesses in the community.

“It brings people, it brings tourists to Baxter Springs. It keeps the local people in Baxter Springs. Instead of going elsewhere on the weekend to spend their money. They can spend their money right here. And not only helps all the vendors that are here on the ground but it helps the vendors or businesses downtown,” said Dee Riley, President, Baxter Springs Chamber of Commerce.

“I think it just brings people together. They get a feel of what a community is like again. Every year there’s you know a bunch of people coming together. They get together and have a good time,” said Brayden Chetley, Event Volunteer.

Everything wrapped up this evening (Saturday) for another Cowtown Days in the books.