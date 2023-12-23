COLUMBUS, Kan. — Central Elementary School in Columbus has undergone a substantial remodel, totaling $11 million.

“Coming home to be the superintendent to try to make a difference for kids, this campus is not very good. When I went to school here about 47 years ago, it’s much better, safer,” said Brian Smith, Columbus School District Superintendent.

Now featuring more classrooms, restrooms, and a brand-new cafeteria that doubles as a storm shelter.

“Another big thing, I think here was a storm shelter. Now, every campus has a storm shelter, not just for our students, but also for our community utilized. So Columbus has become a much safer place. And when storms are getting worse, I think that’s important,” said Smith.

Two years ago, voters approved a nearly $15 million bond to fund various projects within the school district. Four million is allocated to other district campuses, while the majority is invested in renovating this central campus, originally built in 1957.

“I think for our community, safety of our students was a priority. Now we can have storm shelters. And also this campus was a real issue with safety. So I think it was a priority, and about 73% of our people voted yes,” said Smith.

“I’m really proud of this, that the bond passed and everything that we’ve done on this bond. I went to school here, so my kids are going to go to school here. So it’s just pretty awesome to be able to have this for the community. So be a lot nicer for everybody,” said Will Hinman, Crossland Construction.

A new playground is also part of the project, and all buildings now connect with enclosed hallways.

“Students were out walking. Maybe a student had to go to the office. They had to go from the building they were in to walk to where the administrative offices were. And now we have always everything’s contained within. So it’s much safer in that respect,” said Smith.

The new updated campus is set to open on January 4th.