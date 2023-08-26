BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Firefighters from multiple crews battled the flames of a structure fire, this evening (Saturday).

Crews started responding after 4:30 p.m., this afternoon to the “Fellowship Baptist Church” in Baxter Springs.

There were no injuries — but the structure fire saw responses from fire departments in Baxter Springs, Galena, Columbus, and Quapaw.

Firefighters were still on the scene at 7:00 p.m., this evening – and told us most of the fire was out, as they were working to contain small pockets of fire.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the fire – which is unknown at this time.