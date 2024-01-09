COLUMBUS, Kan. — The Cherokee County Sheriff is reflecting on the last year and what he calls some “good news.”

Last year’s numbers show a 61-percent decrease in aggravated assaults and batteries from 2022 in Cherokee County, as well as a decrease in thefts when compared to the five-year average.

“The trend has been over the last ten years for violent crimes to be going up. And so for us to see that significant of a decrease with regards to aggravated assault matters was certainly something we welcome,” said David Groves, Cherokee County Sheriff.

Sheriff’s deputies were also able to log a 5-percent “solvability rate” higher than the national average for thefts.

In addition, they also logged a 16-percent solvability rate higher than the national average for burglaries.

“When they go out to a call and somebody has been victimized, the data shows that they’re taking it as far as they can take it. And they’re really working hard to try to solve those crimes for the victims here in our county and hopefully not only bring justice to their case, but in the case of property crimes, get that property back to the rightful owners,” said Groves.

Groves also points to the relationship deputies have with the community, and he’s looking forward to building on that relationship in 2024 with their new Community Outreach Deputy.

“Engaging members of the community, whether through civic groups or other organizations, and provide education on what is fentanyl. How is it getting here? Why is it a danger? And what do we collectively, not just law enforcement, or citizens, but as a team, what do we as a community do to help slow that pandemic issue here in our community,” said Groves.

He’s also excited for the addition of the Tru-Narc device.

“This device will allow them to test any suspected controlled substance and determine what, if any, controlled substances are in that particular packaging. And that helps us not only identify it in a safe way but also helps us in the court process with preliminary hearings and things like that,” said Groves.