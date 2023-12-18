GALENA, Kan. — Dr. Stephen Bazzano has been practicing family medicine in Galena since 1970.

“When I first started, there wasn’t ultrasound, there wasn’t CAT scan, it wasn’t MRI, heart surgery was just starting to begin,” said Dr. Stephen J. Bazzano.

A celebration of his career was held by his “Mercy” peers at “The Mollie” Event Center on Friday.

“We definitely wanted to honor his years in practice. So throughout his entire career, he was always driven by the fact that, you know, his patients were his people,” said Dr. Timothy O’Keefe, Mercy Hospitalist.

He’s cared for six generations of families.

“Feels great because, you know, you just know everybody. I know that. I know their histories. Like, if somebody came in was a fifth generation. I know their history better than they did,” said Dr. Bazzano.

The Mercy Clinic doc says one of the things he will miss the most is his patients.

“I think I’ll miss it a lot. Cause I’ve taken care of the same people for a long period of time. I’ve taken care of you know grandparents on down, great grandparents on down,” said Dr. Bazzano.

“If one of his people was in the hospital, he would want to see them when they got out. So just a dedication to the fact that his practice, his people were basically his professional family,” said Dr. O’Keefe.

Dr. Bazzano also originally played a big role in bringing student training opportunities in the medical field to the Four-State area.

“I got probably I’m responsible for at least ten guys becoming doctors, and I got I was able to get into medical school,” said Dr. Bazzano.

And, his plans post-retirement…

“I’m going to take at least one course in college. I’m going to take anthropology. The reason I want to do that, because I don’t know. I hear all about it and I don’t know anything about it. I’d like to learn something about that,” said Dr. Bazzano.