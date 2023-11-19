KANSAS — With vehicle traffic increasing this week for Thanksgiving travel, a local police department is offering some yearly reminders.

The “Thanksgiving Safe Arrival Traffic Enforcement Campaign” kicked off yesterday (Saturday) throughout the state of Kansas.

The Baxter Springs Police Department reminds us to buckle up, but to also be sure any other occupants in the vehicle are also buckled up.

Law enforcement agencies around the state will ramp up extra traffic and safety provisions until November 26th.

Baxter Springs Police say they will focus on these provisions near the high school.