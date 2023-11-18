BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Baxter Springs is home to an award-winning veterans memorial.

In 2016, Baxter Springs’ Veterans Memorial was awarded first place in the Civic Project National Monument Millers Association of North America.

“When that award was really a nice recognition of all the people, the companies, and, you know, the people that were involved in getting this thing done. You know, it really makes us feel good,” said Wayne Cook, Baxter Springs Veterans Memorial Co-Founder.

The memorial was established in 2013, built with donation money – costing over one hundred and fifty thousand dollars.

“It makes me really feel good because it honors all the veterans. And the way I look at it is, all the veterans in the past, all of us in the present, and all those in the future can put pavers in with their name and be here forever,” said Cook.

There are over 900 pavers honoring veterans from all over the U.S.

“Actually, I call it a Veterans Memorial Park for everybody because we have people from Los Angeles, New York in here. And it’s not. It’s in Baxter Springs. And I’m grateful for the city and everything all they do for and help us. But it’s for all the veterans,” said Cook.