BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — There’s something new coming to Baxter Springs, and it’s something that has virtually taken over many communities across the country – pickleball.

City workers began the construction of four asphalt pickleball courts this morning at Kiwanis Park. Mayor Sherry Brown tells us that after a pickleball pop-up event took place recently in town, the high interest prompted the city to provide a place for residents to enjoy the sport.

“Just another opportunity for families to spend quality time outdoors, exercise, spend time together and you know, we just like to make it everything we can, better for the families,” said Sherry Brown, Mayor of Baxter Springs.

The courts are expected to be finished in about six weeks.