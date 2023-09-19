BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — This year, the Baxter Springs School District introduced a new 4-day school week.

A month into the school year, administrators say the 4-day school week has been a success thus far.

Superintendent David Pendergraft says he’s received various emails from parents who were a bit skeptical of the change initially, but now they’re seeing the benefit of how it helps them to balance their work life and personal life.

The schedule change has also helped with the recruitment of teachers to the district.

Baxter Springs Middle School principal says the attendance for both faculty and students has increased compared to years past.

“I think that the things that people had concerns about, I think we’ve put things in place to address those, and really we’re just seeing a lot of positive things at this point. So I know it’s early in the year, but honestly, the way things are moving forward, we feel really good about it,” said David Pendergraft, USD 508 Superintendent.

“I think our kids are more engaged for the four days that we’re here. Like I said, attendance has improved, and I think that our students are attentive to what’s going on in class, participating and coming to school well-rested, eager, and ready to learn and participate,” said Jason Walker, Baxter Springs Middle School Principal.

Pendergraft says they will continue to build on the success they’ve had so far.