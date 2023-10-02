BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — The “Baxter Springs Police Department” is making a significant upgrade. It will replace its current radio system thanks to a $100,000 grant from the state’s “Local Safety and Security Equipment Grant.”

It’s been using a 400 megahertz system – and will soon implement one with twice the power.

The grant will cover 90 percent of the cost.

Chief Brian Henderson tells us the new system will expand their communication range — and make their dispatch communication more secure.

They’re trying different systems to see which one they feel is best.

“The ability to communicate for our officers is important because, a lot of times they’re talking about life or death situations and being able to clearly get their information out to dispatch, so then that dispatch can quickly send whatever help is needed. Whether it be fire or medical or another law enforcement agency,” said Brian Henderson, Baxter Springs Police Chief.

The city will cover the remaining 10 percent of the cost.