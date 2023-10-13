BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A Baxter Springs resident is ready for another year of haunting the community.

This house is known by locals as the “Spook House on 6th Street,” and it’s open only one night each year.

Jay Olson, a long-time Baxter Springs native, says it takes him all year to get things ready.

Everything is completely handmade out of foam and comes apart in many different pieces so it can easily be stored for the next year.

His Halloween night attraction is free.

Olson says the hobby began when he was 16.

“Felt was too old to go trick-or-treating. So then we just kind of started scaring kids in the yard, and it just kind of grew from there. And then I was like, ‘You know what? I want to create something. Like when I was a kid where you come to, everybody enjoys it and has a good time. So that’s how I started,” said Jay Olson, Baxter Springs Home Haunter.

Olson’s creation is open on Halloween night for younger children from 4:30 to 6:30 so they can enjoy candy and music.

From 6:30 and on, Olson says that’s when the ghouls come out to scare the rest of the community.