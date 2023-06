BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A southeast Kansas home is a total loss after a massive blaze.

Fire officials in Cherokee County said a vacant home at 1016 Texas Ave. was the site of a huge fire that began around 2:45 PM Wednesday. They added that the building was set to be demolished soon.

The fire was under controlled by crews shortly after they arrived but continued to burn for nearly an hour.

No injuries were reported by crews. The cause remains unknown.