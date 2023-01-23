BAXTER SPRINGS, Kans. — There’s a new mayor in Baxter Springs.

Sherry Brown was sworn in this morning — which follows the resignation of Tim Shallenburger last night after he was elected as the state senator for District 13 replacing Richard Hilderbrand, who resigned a few weeks ago.

Shallenburger had almost a year left in his term. Brown will fill that role until a new mayor is elected in November.

And she’s no stranger to city government, spending the past decade on the city council, and serving as president for the last three.

“I pretty much know how the city operates. We have surrounded ourselves with some of the best employees possible. That was one thing that myself and the mayor, that’s what we tried to do. And the city basically runs itself. We have to deal with emergencies, but we have some of the best employees that you could ever ask for,” said Sherry Brown, Mayor, the City of Baxter Springs.

A new council president will be elected at tomorrow night’s meeting.

A new council member will also be appointed.