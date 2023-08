BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Dozens of employees of a longtime clothing manufacturer in Baxter Springs will be out of a job soon.

National Safety Apparel is shutting down – a manufacturer of clothing and safety apparel that employs about 60 workers. The operation was originally named “King Louie” and had been in Baxter Springs since 1937.

In January of last year, King Louie was bought by National Safety Apparel. We’ve reached out to the Baxter Springs location but have yet to hear back.