BAXTER SPRINGS, Mo. — Lions fans line Military Avenue in Baxter Springs as part of an annual celebration.

Residents showed up to cheer on Baxter Springs students for the 2023 Homecoming Parade today (Friday).

Many floats rolled by hundreds of fans decked out in their best Lion gear – there to cheer on the band, clubs, and the Homecoming Court, as well as all of the fall sports teams.

That included the Baxter Springs High School football team preparing for their highly anticipated game tonight.

“We’re trying to paint the town red. Baxter Lions are red, so it’s fun to get everyone out here and see how involved the community is,” Kelly Nicholson, Baxter Springs Middle School Teacher.

The Lions face off against the Parsons Vikings tonight at 7:00 p.m.