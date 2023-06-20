PARSONS, Kan. — The Parsons Pet Hospital is increasing some of their prices – as the costs for other needs also goes up.

The Parsons City Commission granted a request submitted by the facility to make the increase.

The cost of dog and cat housing, euthanization, and cremation will all go up.

The housing cost will increase from $22 per day to $25 per day for all pets.

While the euthanization and cremation costs will change from $55 to $70 for dogs – and $40 dollars to $50 for cats.

The hospital is authorized to house any animal that’s brought in for a certain amount of days – but the hospital has to pay out of pocket to aid those animals if the owners do not come in to claim them.

“Gas prices have gone up astronomically. The food bill that we get, unlike these humane associations or any that get donations, I pay for that food. And these prices go up probably every six months. I just got a tremendous price increase in July,” said Dr. Eva Dudek.

Dr. Dudek adds that it would help if the City of Parsons invested into a rescue and adoption center.