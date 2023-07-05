BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — A connection in Baxter Springs has a number of city officials already looking ahead to Christmas.

“So Christmas in July is where we’re actually pairing with City Hall, Baxter Springs City Hall, and we’re working in conjunction to raise gifts for or around Christmas time,” said Rhanda Andrews, Baxter Springs Police Department.

Throughout July until December, City Hall workers and members of the Baxter Springs Police Department will be accepting gifts that will go to kids in the community.

It’s a friendly competition to see who can collect the most gifts.

Both are asking for new unwrapped items for infants to teenagers.

“We have decided that so many families are strapped for cash during the holidays, that if we started early like — Christmas in July is a big thing that more people might be able to afford earlier in the year and stuff so that our kids and our community can have a better Christmas,” said Patti Shaw, Baxter Springs City Hall Utility Clerk.

“We want to be able to give back and with everyone’s donations and the generosity of those folks, we can do that and show the other side of law enforcement and the city has worked. We want to help them just as much as they help us,” said Andrews.

Both City Hall and the Police Department will award prizes for those who donate.

“The first twenty people will get a little special prize from the Police Department. We’re working in partnership with Sonic. So we have a little prize for them once they bring that gift down to us and we just ask that it’s not wrapped,” said Andrews.

“Anyone that brings in a toy of twenty dollars or more is going into a drawing and once a month we’ll be drawing a name out and they’ll be getting certain you know we don’t know. Prizes will be awarded to that person. We’re gonna do that from now July through December,” said Shaw.