CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — A road in southeast Kansas will close as it’s tie-in to US 166 is constructed.

Beginning next week on Monday, the Kansas Department of Transportation will close 5 Mile Avenue east of Baxter Springs. Work to construct a tie-in for the road to the new alignment of US 166 is slated to start.

A “tie-in” is an asphalt operation involving a series of pavement lifts meant to “tie-in” new roads with existing ones to ensure a smooth surface.

KDOT said 5 Mile Avenue should reopen in three weeks, weather permitting.