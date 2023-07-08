COLUMBUS, Kan. — Hundreds gathered in Columbus for a weekend-later Fourth of July celebration.

The 2nd Annual Fire Freedom Fest was held, today (Saturday), at the Columbus City Park – all thanks to the “Columbus Fire Department.”

Guests were treated to multiple events throughout the day – like turtle races, an egg toss, water balloon fights, and a firework show to finish the night.

This is a free event – offering all kinds of food cooked by members of the fire department.

Live music was offered by the “East Band” for everyone in the park.

Helicopter tours were also available provided by “Fly Tulsa.”

“You know it’s just we can’t do these types of events without the support of our community, everyone who bought dinners throughout the year and lunches to help us raise money and all of our local businesses that showed up and sponsored with prizes or money to buy prizes, without them it’s really not possible and we appreciate them teaming up with us to bring this event to the community,” said Steven Burton, City of Columbus, Fire Chief.

The event is not done though – the First Annual Freedom Fest Golf Scramble tees off in the morning to start raising money for next year’s Fire Freedom Fest.