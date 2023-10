BAXTER SPRINGS, Kan. — Community members and historians gathered to bring the past back to life.

The 2023 Baxter Springs Civil War Encampment got underway this weekend.

This year — commemorating the 160th anniversary of Quantrill’s attack on Fort Blair.

Re-enactors from across the Four States gather every two years for the two-day event — to help bring the past to the present.

The event featured attendants in period attire, battle engagements, and other Civil War displays.