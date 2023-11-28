MIAMI, Okla. — There’s a new festive competition taking place in downtown Miami.

Miami Main Street is hosting its first-ever Christmas window painting competition.

Around 50 local businesses throughout downtown Miami partnered with local artists to decorate their windows for the holidays.

There are three categories for businesses: People’s Choice, which is voted on by residents of Miami, Best Small Window, and Best Overall.

Representatives from Miami Main Street hope this will start a new Christmas tradition in town.

“With our participation this year, we feel like it was really good because out of our downtown businesses, over half participated, so I know next year a lot of them said if we have time, we want to prepare, we will definitely participate,” said Keisha Lawson, Miami Main Street Coordinator.

Voting for the best window display will end on November 30th.

You can vote on “Main Street Miami’s” Facebook page, here.