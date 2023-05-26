CARTHAGE, Mo. — Thursday (5/25) was the last day of school for kids in Carthage.

Many of them held celebrations — including these youngsters from Columbian Elementary. 3rd graders marked the end of the school year by creating inspirational rocks. It’s different for each kid, including colorful designs and short messages.

School leaders say there was a lot to celebrate this year.

“Today’s a great day. I mean all the achievements that took place this year. academically, professionally, building relationships – it all comes to a head today. But these things will build for next year too,” said Dr. Mark Baker, Carthage R-9 Superintendent.

Carthage is just the latest district to wrap up the school calendar. Neosho finished last week. Joplin’s last day is Friday (5/26).